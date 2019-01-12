Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan for pursuing international filmmakers for making a film in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. In the recent days Azerbaijan has started targeting the international partners of the “Gate to Heaven” film of filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan, putting public and private pressure on them in order to make them stop participating in filmmaking process and visiting Artsakh. In particular, certain pressures have been recorded over Lithuanian producer Kestutis Drazdauskas, violating his freedom of movement, right to private life and other rights, the Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

“With such steps Azerbaijan aims at continuing the policy of international isolation of Artsakh, limiting the possibilities of realizing many indivisible rights of Artsakh people, including cultural rights.

The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh condemns the anti-Armenian hatred policy of Azerbaijan, which is applied also towards the foreigners collaborating with Armenians. That policy considerably violates the norms of international human rights law and the international commitments of Azerbaijan”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan