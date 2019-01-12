Air temperature to increase by 5-6 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of January 12 and January 13 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Precipitation is expected in most of the regions on January 14 and 17.

Air temperature will increase by 5-6 degrees in the night of January 13-14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan