Personal Data Protection Agency urges citizens to avoid downloading GetContact app

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Agency for the Protection of Personal Data urges the citizens of Armenia to avoid downloading GetContact application, the agency said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“GetContact app has launched an advertising campaign in the Armenian internet domain. By downloading and registering in the app, you not only publicize your personal data, but also that of those persons whose phone numbers are registered in your contact list”, the statement says.

By registering in the app, data such as those in social network accounts, photos, e-mail, history of calls become available.

“The agency urges to avoid downloading and using the GetContact app in order not to endanger the right to privacy of personal data”, the statement added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan