UEFA presents symbolic Team of 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has presented the symbolic Team of 2018, reports Armenpress.

The Team formed by the votes of fans includes the following football players:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (“Barcelona”), Sergio Ramos (“Real Madrid”), Virgil van Dijk (“Liverpool”), Raphaël Varane (“Real Madrid”), Marcelo (“Real Madrid”), N'Golo Kanté (“Chelsea”), Luka Modrić (“Real Madrid”), Eden Hazard (“Chelsea”), Kylian Mbappé (“Paris Saint-Germain”), Lionel Messi (“Barcelona”), and Cristiano Ronaldo (“Real Madrid-“Juventus”).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan