Azerbaijani forces made nearly 170 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. During the period from January 6 to 12 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing over 1100 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army Forces refrained from making counteractions and took necessary steps for the reliable organization of the protection of the military positions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan