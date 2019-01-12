Turkish FM holds phone talk with US Secretary of State

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Turkish foreign ministry source told RIA Novosti.

“Our minister had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They discussed the recent events in Syria”, the source said.

In February the Turkish foreign ministry’s delegation will visit Washington D.C. to hold meetings in the US Department of State.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan