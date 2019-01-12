Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Turkish FM holds phone talk with US Secretary of State


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Turkish foreign ministry source told RIA Novosti.

“Our minister had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They discussed the recent events in Syria”, the source said.

In February the Turkish foreign ministry’s delegation will visit Washington D.C. to hold meetings in the US Department of State.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration