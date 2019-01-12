Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

‘Drug prices declined in 2018, the first time in nearly half a century’ – Trump


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced that drug prices declined in 2018, the first time in nearly half a century, reports Armenpress.

“During the first 19 months of my Administration, Americans saved $26 Billion on prescription drugs. Our policies to get cheaper generic drugs to market are working!”, Trump said on Twitter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




