Criminal case initiated over robbery case in house of Prosecutor of Lori Province
YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Criminal case has been launched over the theft case in the house of Prosecutor of Lori Province Arsen Martirosyan.
4 people have been arrested over the case, Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the PR department at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
