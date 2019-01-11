Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open for light passenger cars

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Roads in Armenia are mainly passable by 20:30, January 11. Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer vehicles and is difficult to pass for other types of vehicles.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, black ice is formed on Ashotsk and Amasia regions of Shirak Province, as well as on Aparan-Aragats, Spitak-Vanadzor, Vanadzor-Alaverdi roadways.

It is recommended to all drivers to drive to Provinces exceptionally on winter tires.

According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for light passenger cars

According to the information received from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Republic of North Ossetia, there are 158 trucks, 79 passenger cars and 1 bus accumulated on the Russian part.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan