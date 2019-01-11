Special Investigation Service submits motion to prolong Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by 2 months

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has submitted a motion to the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction for prolonging the pre-trial detention of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, SIS spokesperson Marine Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The SIS has submitted a motion for prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by two months”, she said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan