Special Investigation Service submits motion to prolong Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by 2 months


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has submitted a motion to the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction for prolonging the pre-trial detention of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, SIS spokesperson Marine Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The SIS has submitted a motion for prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by two months”, she said.

