Maria Zakharova hopes Azerbaijan will stop discrimination against Russian citizens of Armenian origin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova hopes that Azerbaijan will stop discrimination against Russian citizens of Armenian origin and will not ban their entry into Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informs.

According to the agency, during the briefing Zakharova particularly focused on the discriminatory attitude of Azerbaijani leadership towards Russian citizens based on their ethnicity reflected in their statements on social networks.

“During the last year we were informed about at least 16 cases when Russian citizens were banned to enter Azerbaijan due to their ethnicity. Those citizens were forces to wait and later sent back to Russia without any explanation”, Zakharova said.

She added that the Russian authorities have urged Azerbaijan several times to stop that behavior since it’s not acceptable from the viewpoint of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

“The Azerbaijani authorities have assured that the issue will be solved and we hope it will really happen”, she said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan