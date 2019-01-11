Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-19

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 485.98 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.43 drams to 559.75 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.26 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 619.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 70.61 drams to 20185.44 drams. Silver price вup by 1.55 drams to 245.38 drams. Platinum price вup by 12.14 drams to 12827.81 drams.