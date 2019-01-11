Death toll in Georgia swine flu outbreak reaches 15
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 15 people have died in Georgia from H1N1 (Swine Flu)-related complications in one month, local healthcare officials said.
The victims include citizens aged 22-45.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-19
- 17:31 Asian Stocks - 11-01-19
- 17:00 Ex-general’s arrest hearing delayed
- 16:53 Death toll in Georgia swine flu outbreak reaches 15
- 16:43 Yerevan to reclaim portions of city-owned leased space around Opera House to restore landscape
- 16:08 Woman dies in Armenia from H1N1 complications
- 16:06 No need for H1N1 border surveillance, says disease control official
- 16:02 No Armenians among H1N1 patients, fatalities in Georgia – official
- 15:58 Russian singer Stas Mikhaylov to deliver spring concert in Yerevan
- 15:21 Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation
- 15:18 Kocharyan files motion requesting to drop criminal prosecution
- 15:01 Around 2000 nationals of India currently live in Armenia on residency permits
- 14:45 Ruben Safrastyan considers important Assad’s statement to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez- Zor
- 14:44 Prosperous Armenia party to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 14:09 Father claims medical malpractice led to newborn’s death in Yerevan
- 14:00 Residents of retired general’s hometown stage protests demanding re-arrest
- 13:52 Paris police to deploy armored vehicles for upcoming Yellow Vests protest
- 13:30 South Ossetia shuts down Georgia border amid H1N1 outbreak
- 12:57 Turkey arrests journalist for scandalous article on Yildirimn offshore involvement
- 12:57 Oscar winner Gregg Rudloff dead aged 63
- 12:51 Auto-importers stage demonstration against customs clearance procedures
- 12:47 Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity
- 12:45 Belarus abolishes restriction on number of stationed American diplomats
- 12:21 Chinese Chang’e-4 probe sends first 360-degree color panorama photo of Moon’s far side
- 11:40 Court adjourns hearing on ex-top official Armen Gevorgyan’s measure of restraint
- 11:40 Royal Caribbean cruise ship cancels voyage as nearly 300 passengers and crew get food poisoning
- 11:35 Nicolás Maduro sworn in as Venezuela’s President for second term
- 11:29 MISSING PERSON ALERT
- 11:25 From newswriters to newsmakers: The journalists-turned-lawmakers of 7th parliament
- 11:04 At least 7 dead as passenger bus crashes in Cuba
- 10:59 American actress Verna Bloom dies at 80
- 10:48 PM Nikol Pashinyan’s novel is Yerevan’s December bestseller
- 10:37 Qatar to provide Iraq $1 billion for restoring infrastructure
- 10:31 Ecuador believes Assange should surrender to UK authorities
- 10:28 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3536 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 2328 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1441 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1206 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan
12:37, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1086 times Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue