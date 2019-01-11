Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Death toll in Georgia swine flu outbreak reaches 15


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 15 people have died in Georgia from H1N1 (Swine Flu)-related complications in one month, local healthcare officials said.

The victims include citizens aged 22-45.

