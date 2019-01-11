Yerevan to reclaim portions of city-owned leased space around Opera House to restore landscape

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall seeks to restore the green landscape around the Freedom Square outside the Opera House.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook that business operators who have rented the spaces and are operating cafes and restaurants have already been notified in advance as required by law.

He said that businesses have been recommended to voluntarily refuse from portions of the rented space owned by the city.

City Hall has commenced restoring and developing green areas in Yerevan.

By rental contracts, the city of Yerevan is entitled to re-claim rented areas by notifying operators 30 days in advance.

