No need for H1N1 border surveillance, says disease control official

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 and Influenza B are circulating in Armenia, with 99% being Influenza A and 1% Influenza B, National Center of Disease Control and Prevention Director Artavazd Vanyan told a news conference.

He says the same picture exists in neighboring countries, and European countries.

“Currently, 51 out of 549 samples tested positive for H1N1, the remaining were other respiratory infections,” he said, adding that there is no need for border surveillance associated with the flu.

He said Armenia is among the countries where nearly all at-risk groups are being monitored.

As of this moment, he said 1251 people sought medical treatment at polyclinics, against last year’s 967.

“We have 693 patients in outpatient care, against last year’s 658,” Vanyan said, adding that there is no significant increase in the indicators.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan