No Armenians among H1N1 patients, fatalities in Georgia – official
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. No Armenian have been infected or killed by the H1N1 virus outbreak in Georgia, according to Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.
“The Armenian embassy in Georgia informed that there are no Armenians among those infected or killed by H1N1,” she said.
According to latest reports, more than a dozen people have died in Georgia from H1N1-related complications.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
