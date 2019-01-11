Russian singer Stas Mikhaylov to deliver spring concert in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian singer Stas Mikhaylov will deliver a concert live in Yerevan on April 2.

The concert will take place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

The April 2 Me and You concert will be the Russian artist’s third live concert in Armenia.

Mikhaylov was awarded the Meritorious Artist of the Russian Federation title in 2010, and he is a laureate of the Golden Gramophone Award- the annual Russian national music awards.

