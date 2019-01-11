Kocharyan files motion requesting to drop criminal prosecution

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Attorneys of arrested former President Robert Kocharyan have filed a motion to the Special Investigative Service requesting to drop criminal prosecution of Kocharyan.

Kocharyan’s defense team said in a statement they filed the motion on January 9, arguing that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (overthrowing Constitutional Order) is not applicable for the former president.

In the statement, the attorneys also said they will regularly inform on updates and development and disclose the content of motions and complaints, as long as they don’t contain confidentially.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two police officers, during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan