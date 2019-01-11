Father claims medical malpractice led to newborn’s death in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A newborn has died on January 10 at the Grigor Narekatsi Maternity Ward in Yerevan.

“The father of the newborn contacted law enforcement agencies claiming that the baby has died due to medical malpractice,” general prosecution spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

She said authorities have launched proceedings over the case.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

