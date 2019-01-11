Residents of retired general’s hometown stage protests demanding re-arrest

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Residents of the town of Etchmiatsin (Vagharshapat), the hometown of former MP Manvel Grigoryan, are staging protests against the release of the retired general from pre-trial detention.

The protesters are calling on supporters to join them in gathering outside a courthouse today at 16:00 where the prosecution’s complaint against the release is expected to the examined during a hearing.

The demonstrators are demanding Grigoryan to be arrested again.

Grigoryan, a former Member of Parliament, was stripped of immunity by parliament in June 2018 and placed under arrest in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

At the time of his arrest Grigoryan also served as president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers, but was later ousted by the board of the organization amid highly scandalous accusations.

Law enforcement agencies found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as allegedly embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound. Grigoryan, however, denies any wrongdoing.

He was released from custody on a 25,000,000 dram bail on December 21, 2018. His release sparked outrage in his hometown of Etchmiatsin.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan