South Ossetia shuts down Georgia border amid H1N1 outbreak

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. South Ossetia is shutting down its border with Georgia indefinitely due to the outbreak of H1N1 influenza in Georgia, local authorities said.

The border will be closed January 11, 21:00 Yerevan time until further notice.

13 people have already died in Georgia from complications arising from the flu, better known as swine flu.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan