Turkey arrests journalist for scandalous article on Yildirimn offshore involvement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkey continues its crackdown on media freedom, this time by targeting Pelin Unker, a former correspondent of Cumhurriyet newspaper.

Unker has been arrested for writing scandalous articles about the sons of Binali Yildirimn, a former Prime Minister and incumbent Speaker of Parliament of Turkey.

The article was about the involvement of Yildirimn’s sons in an offshore scandal, Cumhurriyet reported.

An Istanbul court found Unker guilty in “insulting a state official”. The journalist was sentenced to over 1 years in prison and fined 1500 dollars.

He denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal the ruling.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan