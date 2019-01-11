Oscar winner Gregg Rudloff dead aged 63

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Gregg Rudloff, who won Academy Awards for sound mixing “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “The Matrix”, and “Glory” and was nominated four other times, died in Los Angeles on January 6 at the age of 63, Variety reported.

The American re-recording mixer most probably has died from a suicide.

Gregg Rudloff was born in 1955 in Los Angeles.

Rudloff was nominated for an Oscar for “American Sniper,” Best Picture winner “Argo,” “Flags of Our Fathers” and “The Perfect Storm.” He also won an Emmy for sound mixing “An Early Frost” in 1985.

Rudloff followed his father, sound engineer Tex Rudloff, into the business. The elder Rudloff was nominated for a sound Oscar for “The Buddy Holly Story” and had credits on “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?,” “Taxi Driver,” and Clint Eastwood’s “The Outlaw Josey Wales”.