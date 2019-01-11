Belarus abolishes restriction on number of stationed American diplomats

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Belarus has abolished the restriction on the number of American diplomats stationed in the country, Foreign Policy reported citing State Department sources.

According to the source, Belarusian FM Vladimir Makey phoned a State Department official and personally notified on the move.

“This is a big step. This is the beginning of normalizing relations,” the source said.

In 2008, Belarus forced the US to withdraw its ambassador after the US sanctioned the country regarding human rights. All but five US diplomats were declared persona non grata.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan