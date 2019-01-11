Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Chinese Chang’e-4 probe sends first 360-degree color panorama photo of Moon’s far side


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) Chang’e-4 probe sent back world's first 360-degree color panorama photo of moon's far side landscape after a historic soft landing on uncharted area.

The photo has been sent to Earth through a satellite that successfully landed on the far side of the Moon earlier last year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




