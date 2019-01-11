Court adjourns hearing on ex-top official Armen Gevorgyan’s measure of restraint

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeals in Yerevan has adjourned the hearing over the prosecution’s complaint seeking the arrest of former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan. Gevorgyan is also a former Secretary of the Security Council.

Gevorgyan’s attorney Erik Alexanyan told reporters the hearing was delayed because they haven’t received the copy of the prosecution’s complaint.

“We didn’t receive the copy and didn’t have the chance to prepare written objections. That’s why we requested the court to delay the hearing, to provide the copy in order for the defense to get familiarized with it,” he said.

The hearing will resume January 17th.

Gevorgyan once again reiterated that he denies any wrongdoing and doesn’t accept the charges.

Earlier a court of first instance denied the Special Investigation Service’s request to arrest Gevorgyan pending trial and the prosecution appealed the decision to a higher court. Gevorgyan filed a complaint requesting the court to uphold the lower court’s ruling and consider the absence of reasonable suspicion as confirmed.

Gevorgyan is charged with complicity to overthrow constitutional order, bribery and money laundering, as well as obstruction of justice.

