MISSING PERSON ALERT


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Two men, Grigor Mkrtchyan – 53 – and Henrik Davtyan – 73-  (pictured above) have gone missing, Yerevan Police said.

The two missing men are being searched for by Yerevan’s Shengavit district police department.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the missing persons are urged to dial 911 or (010) 42-02-02 or contact the nearest police station.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

