Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

At least 7 dead as passenger bus crashes in Cuba


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 7 people are dead and another 33 are injured after a passenger bus overturned in Cuba’s Guantanamo province on Thursday.

According to Juventud Rebelde media, the bus has 22 foreigners on board.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus belonging to Via Azul crashed after the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The bus was en route from Barakoa to Havana.

The injured include two children.

Five of the victims, including two foreigners, are in severe condition.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration