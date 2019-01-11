At least 7 dead as passenger bus crashes in Cuba
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 7 people are dead and another 33 are injured after a passenger bus overturned in Cuba’s Guantanamo province on Thursday.
According to Juventud Rebelde media, the bus has 22 foreigners on board.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus belonging to Via Azul crashed after the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle.
The bus was en route from Barakoa to Havana.
The injured include two children.
Five of the victims, including two foreigners, are in severe condition.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
