Ecuador believes Assange should surrender to UK authorities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Ecuadorian forerign minister Jose Valencia has said that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should surrender to UK authorities.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. He faces arrest if he steps out of the embassy’s premises.

Julian Assange is fearing potential extradition to the United States, as WikiLeaks has published a number of classified documents, allegedly leaked from US government agencies, Sputnik News reports.

"We see two options for Mr Assange: to remain for an indefinite period [at the embassy] or to surrender, and this option, we believe, is the most positive for him," Valencia said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

According to RIA Novosti, Ecuador has spent at least five million dollars for Assange’s security during his stay at the embassy.

