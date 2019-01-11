Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on January 11, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles, reports Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




