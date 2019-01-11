Passenger train derails in Slovakia after crashing into truck at railroad crossing

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A passenger train has slammed into a cargo truck Thursday evening outside Čadca, a district town in northern Slovakia, local authorities said.

The incident happened when the cargo vehicle was passing the railway crossing.

The train was carrying 70 passengers, six of whom have been injured. The driver of the cargo truck is also injured.

The collision caused the train to derail.

