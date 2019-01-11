LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.19% to $1862.50, copper price up by 1.01% to $5982.00, lead price up by 1.33% to $1978.00, nickel price up by 1.17% to $11265.00, tin price up by 1.87% to $20145.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $2492.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $42000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.