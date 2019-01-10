Special Investigation Service gives no comments on information of pressing charges against Seyran Ohanyan over March 1 case

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia gives no comments on the information of pressing charges against former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan over March 1 case, SIS spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We give no comments on such information”, she said.

Information has been spread that former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan is charged under Article 300 (1) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (overthrow of the constitutional order).

Ohanyan was the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia back in 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan