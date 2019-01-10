Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-19

YEREVAN, 10 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.73 drams to 485.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.65 drams to 559.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.24 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.41 drams to 619.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 63.76 drams to 20114.83 drams. Silver price up by 0.06 drams to 243.83 drams. Platinum price up by 34.86 drams to 12815.67 drams.