Interesting developments possible in talks over gas price supplied from Russia – Acting Deputy PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The bilateral talks on the gas price supplied from Russia to Armenia are not in closed format, Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The talks are underway. I can only state that there can be interesting developments, in any case the issue is not closed. There are versions, various topics and issues to discuss. Currently our government is actively working on this direction and keeps contacts with the Russian partners”, he said.

He guaranteed that all officials involved in the process of talks do the maximum to create more favorable conditions for the Armenian citizens.

