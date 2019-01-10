National Security Service should remain under PM’s jurisdiction, argues Pashinyan’s deputy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan argues that the National Security Service must remain under the Prime Minister’s authority, while the issue of the police can be discussed.

“When we talk about this, we talk not only about being under jurisdiction, but also being accountable to the parliament and transparency. The issue has several components,” Mirzoyan told reporters.

He said this issue is being discussed together with the governmental optimization plan and they don’t have a final picture yet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan