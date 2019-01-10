No need to shut down schools for influenza at this moment, says education minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. As of this moment there is no need to suspend classes at schools and kindergartens due to acute respiratory infections and influenza, caretaker Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

He said he visited a school and a kindergarten in Yerevan today morning in an unannounced trip.

The minister said he saw how children with flu-like symptoms are being sent back home at the kindergarten.

Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 is circulating in Armenia. Healthcare officials said there is no need to alarm and the situation is under control. The healthcare ministry is monitoring the situation.

