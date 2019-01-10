Government, Central Bank managed to solve the task: 2018 inflation comprised 1.8% - Pashinyan
14:52, 10 January, 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Inflation in Armenia comprised 1.8% in 2018, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
“Contrary to the predictions according to which 3%, even 3.5-4% inflation will be recorded in 2018, the inflation in 2018 comprised 1.8%. Of course, the behavior of inflation was concerning for a moment, but the government and the Central Bank managed to reach the solution of the set task, the task of restraining the inflation”, Pashinyan said.
