Healthcare minister makes unannounced visits to Yerevan school, kindergarten and clinic

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan has made unannounced visits to a public school, a kindergarten and a polyclinic today in Yerevan.

At the Leo Tolstoy School, the minister toured the facility with the principal and talked with the children. He also checked the temperature in the classrooms.

The principal said that children who have flu-like symptoms are being sent back home. “The nurse checks the children one by one in the morning,” Principal Anahit Uzunyan said, adding that the classes resume normally.

At the #30 kindergarten, Principal Anna Sisoyan told the minister that parents don’t bring sick children to the care centers. “From 106 children, today 63 attended,” she said. “20 of them are sick, the others are afraid to bring their children,” she said, adding that they check the children for fever in the mornings.

Director of the Karlen Yesayan Polyclinic told Torosyan that few people sought treatment during the holidays.

Torosyan inquired about the flu immunization situation, and medical personnel said that people mainly get vaccinated during this season. “Both healthy people and at-risk individuals get vaccinated against the influenza. However, pregnant women are horrified from being vaccinated,” an expert told the minister.

Earlier the healthcare ministry said that the H1N1 virus is circulating in Armenia in the usual seasonal pattern and there is no alarming situation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan