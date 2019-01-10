Influenza panic in Georgia leads to queues at pharmacies

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian National Center of Disease Control and Public Health director Amiran Gamkrelidze claims there is no lack of Tamiflu and medical masks in the country.

Tamiflu is an antiviral medication for treating and preventing influenza and it is of great demand currently in Georgia where a flu outbreak has caused panic among the population.

People are lined up at pharmacies to buy the medication. Many are claiming on social media that the country lacks Tamiflu and the medical masks.

Now, 256 people out of 100,000 are infected with H1N1. This number must be at least 450 to be considered a pandemic.

12 people have died in Georgia from complications arising from the virus. According to Sputnik Georgia, all the deceased had other chronic diseases, which led to the fatal complications.

