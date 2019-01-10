Pashinyan highlights ensuring high-quality education for orphanage children

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attaches importance to ensuring high-quality education for orphanage children, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Pashinyan was interested in what is the state’s obligation to children who left the orphanage.

In response deputy minister of labor and social affairs Arsen Manukyan said this is their most painful issue. “Until 2013 we had an obligation to provide them with an apartment, and there are 221 children in our list, towards whom this obligation has not been implemented, but 167 people have been provided with apartments in different provincs. One of our tasks must be what package we should offer them after they turn 18 years old”, he said.

He said that after 2013 a social place of residence is provided, but, unfortunately, the social housing fund is completely used at the moment.

Pashinyan asked whether the state provides proper education to the orphanage kids.

Arsen Manukyan said there are problems here.

Nikol Pashinyan in his turn noted: “Although it’s not a matter of choice, but if you ask my opinion, ensuring education for them is more important rather than providing any material thing. Our policy should be that they must receive proper education. The ministries must cooperate in the future so that we can propose new solutions here”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan