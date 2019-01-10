Incumbent minister to be re-appointed in re-structured brand new Ministry of High Technologies and Industry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies will continue serving in his position.

“There has been a discussion about the continuation of my tenure, I will remain in office,” Arshakyan told reporters.

But the ministry plans to change the current ministry’s structure and transform it into Ministry of High Technologies and Industry. “It will deal with commercializing the products of the mind,” he said.

He said they are trying not to include the word “military-industry” in the title of the ministry in order to avoid possible obstacles while working with international partners.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan