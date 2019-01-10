Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

New cross-stones erected in yard of Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. New cross-stones from Armenia have been erected in the yard of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, the Patriarchate said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The cross-stones were consecrated on January 9 by Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, Patriarchal Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.

Philanthropist Christian Gelici provided assistance for making the cross-stones.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




