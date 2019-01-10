New cross-stones erected in yard of Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. New cross-stones from Armenia have been erected in the yard of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, the Patriarchate said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
The cross-stones were consecrated on January 9 by Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, Patriarchal Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.
Philanthropist Christian Gelici provided assistance for making the cross-stones.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:53 Pashinyan highlights ensuring high-quality education for orphanage children
- 13:40 Incumbent minister to be re-appointed in re-structured brand new Ministry of High Technologies and Industry
- 13:08 New cross-stones erected in yard of Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul
- 12:58 By the People, for the People: Voters themselves ceremonially award mandates to lawmakers of VII parliament
- 12:43 Armenia implements Caucasian Leopard Preservation Pan-European Program
- 12:26 Passenger flow in Armenia’s airports increases by 11.9% in 2018 compared to 2017
- 12:17 Fitch Ratings affirms Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive
- 11:51 MP-elect Yerevan City Councillor Ani Samsonyan resigns to assume mandate in parliament
- 11:48 Pashinyan thanks MP-elect Cabinet members for joint work ahead of swearing-in ceremony
- 11:37 Government to discuss planned changes in state administration structure with Diaspora- Armenians
- 11:33 Goal of optimization is not to save money, but to increase effectiveness of public administration bodies
- 11:21 Defense Ministry to introduce preferential mortgage system for military officers
- 11:13 Yerevan City Hall urges parents to not take influenza-sick children to school until recovery
- 10:48 Stepantsminda-Lars road closed
- 10:42 Catholicos Aram I highly values works carried out by Diaspora ministry in letter sent to Pashinyan
- 10:30 Armenian ambassador holds meetings with Kazakh FM, interior minister
- 10:29 Parliament staff returns 404 million drams to state budget
- 10:15 19 people injured in Toulouse building fire
- 10:09 Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
- 09:56 Seismic protection authorities refute online rumors on earthquake danger
- 09:55 Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass closed
- 09:06 Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
- 08:56 European Stocks - 09-01-19
- 08:55 US stocks up - 09-01-19
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-19
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-01-19
- 08:52 Oil Prices Up - 09-01-19
- 01.09-19:09 There are closed roads in Armenia
- 01.09-18:47 Armenian embassies in Denmark and Sweden to merge – MFA
- 01.09-17:43 UAE Vice President invites Armenian military to participate at IDEX 2019
- 01.09-17:41 Police Chief orders officers to escort vehicles transporting recruits following January 8 incident
- 01.09-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-01-19
- 01.09-17:30 Asian Stocks - 09-01-19
- 01.09-16:33 Georgia extends school holidays as precaution against influenza spread
- 01.09-15:58 Armenia’s Ambassador presents credentials to Iraqi President
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1321 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1000 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan
17:26, 01.08.2019
Viewed 938 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-19
12:37, 01.08.2019
Viewed 933 times Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue
17:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 918 times Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 circulating in Armenia in usual seasonal pattern