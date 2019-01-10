Passenger flow in Armenia’s airports increases by 11.9% in 2018 compared to 2017

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 2,856,673 people in 2018, which surpasses the figure of 2017 by 11.9%, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

The passenger flow in Zvartnots airport grew up by 10% in 2018. In 2017 2,448,251 people used the services of the Zvartnots airport, whereas this number in 2018 was 2,690,727.

The passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 165,946 people, compared to 105,664 people in 2017.

Flight-landings in both airports increased by 9.8% in January-December, 2018 compared to January-December, 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan