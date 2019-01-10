MP-elect Yerevan City Councillor Ani Samsonyan resigns to assume mandate in parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Councillor Ani Samsonyan from the Luys (Light) faction has tendered her resignation.

Samsonyan was elected to parliament during the December 9 general election. She ran for parliament from the Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) party.

“Today, in a few hours lawmakers of the new parliament will assume their mandates, including me,” she said on Facebook, adding that she has tendered her resignation to Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

