Pashinyan thanks MP-elect Cabinet members for joint work ahead of swearing-in ceremony

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today expressed hope that the incumbent Cabinet members who were elected to parliament in the recent general election will contribute to raising the effectiveness of the legislature.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan noted that today the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony of the lawmakers will take place.

“Three of our colleagues today will receive parliamentary mandates, I am talking about Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan and Culture Minister Lilit Makunts,” Pashinyan said.

“I would like to thank our colleagues for the joint work in the government and express hope that they will contribute to the productivity of the government’s work to the same extent in parliament,” he added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan