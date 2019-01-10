Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Yerevan City Hall urges parents to not take influenza-sick children to school until recovery


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Due to the season of acute respiratory infections, Yerevan City Hall has called on parents to not take children who have the flu to school or kindergarten until they recover.

Earlier on January 8 the healthcare ministry said the influenza situation is ordinary and under control.

