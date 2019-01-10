Stepantsminda-Lars road closed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said Georgia transportation authorities have reported that as of 10:00, January 10 the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Temporary brief shutdowns are usual during winter seasons because of weather conditions.

