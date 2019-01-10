Armenian ambassador holds meetings with Kazakh FM, interior minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan has held meetings with the country’s foreign minister Beybut Atamkulov and interior minister Kalmukhanbet Kasimov on January 6 and January 9 respectively, according to a press release of the Armenian foreign ministry.

“In addition to a number of issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, the sides discussed the incident that took place in Karaganda, the subsequent developments, by unequivocally noting that it [incident] had a household nature, and attempts on [making it appear] of ethnic [nature] are condemnable and unacceptable. Citing the January 3 statement of the Armenian embassy in Kazakhstan, and the statements of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that followed it, the discussions between the foreign ministers of the two countries as well as heads of [security] structures - the sides attached importance to maintaining continuity of direct contact between the Armenian embassy in Kazakhstan and Kazakh authorities,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

“The meetings proceeded in a warm, collegial atmosphere of mutual understanding,” it added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan