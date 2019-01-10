19 people injured in Toulouse building fire

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 19 people, including two firefighters, have been injured in an apartment building fire Wednesday night in Toulouse, France, France Bleu radio reported.

Two of the victims have suffered serious injuries, while the 17 others received minor injuries.

Rescuers evacuated the building and also a nearby hotel as a precaution.

90 firefighters are battling the fire in the early 20th century building.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

